Sales, marketing leaders most in demand as CXO hiring rises 15% in H1 of 2024

Citing data from audit and consulting firm PwC, the survey stated that by 2028, India may have 2,100 companies operating GCCs—up 31% from 2023. This could double the revenue earned by GCCs in India to $90 billion by 2028. The number of people employed by GCCs is also expected to more than double to 3.4 million in 2028 from around 1.6 million in 2023, the survey noted, citing PwC.