Sales steady for Maruti Suzuki, but input cost rise may lead to margin pressure

NEW DELHI: India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki , may have reported double-digit growth in revenue and profit for three months to December but the company's operating profit and margins will likely remain subdued this quarter and in FY22.

This, because the company may find it difficult to offset the impact of the rise in prices of commodities and other costs, according to brokerage firms.

The New Delhi-based company reported a 24% year-on-year increase in its net profit to Rs1,941.4 crore for the quarter ended December, beating analysts’ estimates, aided by strong demand for its vehicles in the festival season.

Revenue rose 13.3% from a year ago to ₹23,457.8 crore, led by a 13.2% increase in vehicle sales to 4,95,897 units.

However, due to a massive 31.2% jump in raw material prices and increase in other costs, operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose just 5.8% to Rs2,226 crore while margins contracted 70 basis points to 9.5%.

"MSIL’s 3QFY21 operating performance was impacted by higher costs, which more than offset operating leverage benefits. While the demand environment is strong, cost absorption would be gradual keeping margin in check for FY22. We lower our FY21E/FY22E EPS by 6%/2% to factor in higher cost, which is diluted by volume upgrades, lower depreciation, and higher other income," said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities in a note.

Maruti’s management in a post-earnings conference call, on Thursday, said given the current uncertainty around demand, the company has been unable to pass on the entire increase in cost of production. They opined that the increase in cost will have an impact on the company’s operating performance in the fourth quarter but the management is focussing on methods to contain the impact.

According to analyst of ICICI Securities, Maruti’s EBITDA margin profile has deteriorated sharply from 1the 3-15% trajectory clocked over FY15-18 to single digits over the past two years as a result of an increase under all cost heads.

“During Q3FY21, input costs rose 300 bps sequentially, reflecting lagged pass through of increase in raw material costs in the previous quarter. Further pressures are expected to impact coming quarters on the back of increase in prices of metals (including steel) and precious metals. Despite substantial savings realised in operating costs sequentially (particularly in other expenses), gross margins contracted 250 bps sequentially (q-o-q) – demonstrating the challenge ahead," the analysts said in a note on 29 January.

Brokerages are, however, confident that Maruti will witness healthy momentum in sales over the next two years, with entry level and premium offerings especially likely to to do well.

“Going forward, we believe that newer launches, higher capacity utilisation rates and price hikes should trigger a superior volume and margin profile in Q4 and ensuing year. With ability to combat competition and wide presence in the rural markets which is growing at a higher pace than urban markets, (which is also showing a strong pick up since Oct) the company is poised for a healthy growth here-on," said analysts of LKP securities in a note.

