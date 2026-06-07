Why the market isn't buying Salesforce's AI story

Salesforce has a $5 billion stake in one of the hottest companies in artificial intelligence (AI). Investors aren't impressed.
On 1 June, Bloomberg reported that Salesforce's investment in Anthropic is now worth about $5 billion, reflecting the AI startup's soaring valuation. Salesforce shares initially rose on the news but have since fallen about 5%. The reaction suggests investors are looking beyond paper gains from AI bets and focusing instead on whether the software giant can turn AI into sustainable revenue growth.
Salesforce has spent the past few years investing heavily in AI, embedding the technology across its core products and launching new offerings. Its strategy is closely watched because it is the world’s largest pure-play SaaS company by market capitalization and has a significant presence in markets including India.