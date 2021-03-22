Salesforce Inc. has appointed Arun Kumar Parameswaran as senior vice-president and managing director for sales and distribution in India, effective May 2021.

Based in Bengaluru, Parameswaran will lead the overall sales and distribution strategy for India and will report into Arundhati Bhattacharya, chief executive officer and chairperson, Salesforce India.

Parameswaran joins Salesforce with over 28 years of experience with customers across enterprise, commercial, public sector, and small and medium businesses, helping them on their digital transformation journeys, the company said in a statement. His last role was with VMware as vice president for the enterprise business.

"India continues to be one of the fastest growing regions for Salesforce and I am excited to welcome Arun on board to lead our sales team and support our growing customer base in India," said Bhattacharya.

This is the second major appointment this year as earlier this month, Salesforce appointed Sanket Atal as senior vice-president and managing director, Sites (India), also based in Bengaluru to drive the next phase of growth in India.

Salesforce has invested significantly in India over many years, adding more jobs, expanding its office space and partner ecosystem to support its growing customer base. With over 4,000 employees across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, India is home to the second highest Salesforce workforce outside of the US.

