New Delhi: Salesforce Inc said it has appointed Sanket Atal as senior vice president & managing director, Sites (India) based in Bengaluru, to help drive the next phase of growth and innovation in India.

Atal brings in a wealth of experience leading and growing global development centers delivering future-ready solutions that will play an instrumental role in accelerating growth for Salesforce in India making it a global hub for talent and innovation, the company said in a statement. Atal will report to Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India.

“These are exciting and challenging times for all of us. India is a strategic growth market for Salesforce and a world-class innovation and talent hub. As we continue to grow and guide our customers through their digital transformation journey, Sanket’s appointment is a reflection of our commitment and continued investment in India," said Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India.

Salesforce has invested significantly in India over many years, adding more jobs, expanding its office space and partner ecosystem to support its growing customer base.

India is home to the second highest Salesforce workforce outside of the US with over 4,000 employees across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Launched in 2016, the Salesforce Centre of Excellence (CoE) located in Hyderabad has been instrumental in fueling innovation globally, building end-to-end solutions for customer.

“Salesforce has built a phenomenal cloud ecosystem of partners and customers in India. I look forward to helping drive growth, innovation and customer success as well as delivering product innovation at a global scale, from right here in India. I am also excited to empower businesses of all sizes, particularly startups, to create future-ready solutions leveraging the Salesforce platform," said Atal, who will officially join Salesforce on March 15, 2021.

