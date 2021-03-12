Salesforce appoints Sanket Atal as managing director for India

“Salesforce has built a phenomenal cloud ecosystem of partners and customers in India. I look forward to helping drive growth, innovation and customer success as well as delivering product innovation at a global scale, from right here in India. I am also excited to empower businesses of all sizes, particularly startups, to create future-ready solutions leveraging the Salesforce platform," said Atal, who will officially join Salesforce on March 15, 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}