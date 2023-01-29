Salesforce can bid Aloha to big deals

Boosting growth through another big deal seems off the table now. Salesforce has been a voracious buyer, having made 72 acquisitions since 2006, according to data from FactSet. The transactions got bigger as Salesforce did; the first megadeal was $2.3 billion paid for ExactTarget in 2013, and the latest was $27.7 billion for Slack in late 2020. But the pace has tried the patience of investors, giving weight to the idea that the company has been resorting to ever more expensive ways to buy growth. Salesforce shares have lagged behind the Nasdaq Composite Index by 26 percentage points since the announcement of the Slack deal and nearly 50 percentage points since the announcement of its $15.7 billion deal to buy Tableau Software in June 2019.