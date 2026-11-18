Salesforce has begun another round of job cuts, with employees across multiple teams reportedly losing their jobs this week, including a senior manager and their colleagues. The latest layoffs come as the software giant faces growing questions about the impact of artificial intelligence on its business and tightens controls on employee spending on AI tools.

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According to Business Insider, employees discussed the latest job cuts in an internal Slack channel, with some confirming that colleagues had recently been let go. One employee said their boss was among those affected.

A senior manager working in IT compliance and content strategy also confirmed the job cuts in a LinkedIn post, saying they and several members of their team were affected by a workforce reduction on Monday morning.

The full extent of the latest layoffs remains unclear, and Salesforce has not disclosed how many employees have been affected.

Livemint could not independently verify the latest layoff news from Salesforce.

Salesforce layoffs: Fresh job cuts follow earlier workforce reductions The latest round adds to a series of job cuts at Salesforce this year.

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The company eliminated 86 positions in California on August 7, affecting employees in sales, general administration, technology and product roles, according to a regulatory filing. It also carried out workforce reductions in Washington state and outside the US.

In January, Salesforce cut fewer than 1,000 jobs across teams handling marketing, product, analytics and its Agentforce business.

Internal documents reviewed by Business Insider also indicate that eligible US employees could receive up to 30 weeks of base pay under the company's standard severance policy. The amount depends on factors including an employee's job level, length of service and age.

Salesforce puts limits on employee AI spending The layoffs come at a time when Salesforce is stepping up its use of artificial intelligence while keeping a closer watch on costs.

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The company introduced monthly spending limits for employees using AI tools this week after some workers reportedly spent thousands of dollars on AI tokens in the previous quarter, according to an internal memo reviewed by Business Insider.

The move reflects the growing cost of using AI tools across large organisations, even as companies encourage employees to adopt the technology.

Salesforce stock slides as AI fears hit software companies Salesforce's latest job cuts also come amid growing investor concerns about whether AI could disrupt traditional software businesses.

Salesforce's shares have fallen 10.7% so far this week, putting them on course for their steepest weekly decline since April. The stock also dropped around 9% on Tuesday before edging up 0.3% overnight.

Chief Executive Marc Benioff has pushed back against fears that AI could spell trouble for the software industry. During the company's last earnings report, he dismissed concerns about a wider collapse in software demand, saying: "This is not the Saaspocalypse."

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However, investors remain uncertain about how quickly Salesforce's AI products, particularly Agentforce, can translate into consistent revenue.

The company's proposed $5.6 billion acquisition of Braze has also raised questions about the costs and debt involved as it expands its business.