Salesforce invests $15 mn in HR tech platform Darwinbox

Salesforce Inc. has invested $15 million in Darwinbox , an enterprise human resources (HR) technology platform, via its investment arm Salesforce Ventures—its first investment in an Indian venture.

“Cloud adoption in Asia is growing at a monumental pace and the pandemic has only further amplified the importance of going digital," said Alex Kayyal, partner and head, international, Salesforce Ventures.

“Darwinbox is delivering innovation for Asia’s leading enterprises and has emerged as a top platform of choice. We are excited to be a part of Darwinbox’s journey and support them in their mission," he said.

Darwinbox witnessed a surge in adoption during the pandemic as organizations had to ensure business continuity while managing and ensuring safety of the remote workforce.

Founded in 2015 by Chaitanya Peddi, Jayant Paleti and Rohit Chennamaneni, Darwinbox’s employee management platform has seen high traction in the enterprise segment. It competes with the likes of other established cloud platforms such as SAP and Oracle.

“More and more enterprises are abandoning legacy offerings in favour of our modern, agile HCM (human capital management) platform that helps them stay ahead of change," Paleti said. “We will work with Salesforce closely to maximize value for our customers, continue building out our product stack and accelerate global expansion."

Paleti said Darwinbox had capital on its balance sheet and wasn’t actively looking for an investor, but the value that Salesforce adds to their journey is “monumental".

