Salesforce layoff: Agentforce, Mulesoft staff offered 30 weeks of severance pay, more than Oracle & Amazon

Salesforce has begun notifying employees of a fresh round of redundancies sweeping through its artificial intelligence, IT integration and marketing software divisions, with a California regulatory filing confirming 86 positions eliminated and internal documents revealing that eligible US employees stand to receive severance packages worth up to 30 weeks of pay.
The job cuts, confirmed by people familiar with the matter, have affected staff working on Agentforce, the company's flagship artificial intelligence product, its Mulesoft IT integration platform and its Marketing Cloud software. A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing in California listed 86 roles across sales, general administration, and technology and product functions.
The new round follows an earlier set of redundancies in January, when the company eliminated fewer than 1,000 positions. Salesforce employed more than 80,000 people at the end of January, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company did not respond to requests for comment.
The workforce reductions come as Salesforce faces mounting investor concern that large language models, AI tools and autonomous agents could erode demand for traditional enterprise software, including its core customer relationship management platform. The company's stock has shed more than 30% of its value this year as those anxieties have deepened.
Salesforce has accelerated its own artificial intelligence development in response. In November, Business Insider reported that usage of Agentforce remained relatively low and that its capabilities had not lived up to the company's promotional demonstrations. Despite that, the product has registered tangible commercial progress: last month, Salesforce disclosed that annualised Agentforce revenue had crossed $1 billion.
Internal documents reviewed by Business Insider show that Salesforce's standard severance plan provides laid-off US workers with a comparatively substantial financial cushion. The policy calculates entitlements based on a combination of seniority, length of service and age.
Senior directors and director-level employees receive 13 weeks of base pay. Senior managers and those below receive nine weeks. Workers aged 60 and older at any level receive four additional weeks on top of their standard entitlement.
Employees also receive three additional weeks for each year of service, with any partial year counted as a full one. The combined level- and tenure-based total is capped at 26 weeks, rising to 30 weeks for those aged 60 and above. All eligible US workers receive six months of COBRA healthcare continuation coverage, with those aged 60 or older receiving 12 months.
The Salesforce package appears more generous than recent offers from several prominent technology employers. Oracle recently provided laid-off US employees with four weeks of base salary plus one additional week per year of service, capped at 26 weeks in total.
Block, which laid off close to half its workforce earlier this year, extended 20 weeks of salary alongside one additional week per year of tenure. Amazon, which notified employees of redundancies in January, offered full pay and benefits for 90 days followed by a further severance payout.
Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph. <br> She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict. <br> Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations. <br> Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.
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