Salesforce layoffs: Cloud giant cuts up to 1,000 jobs this month amid AI push — Here's what report says

US-based cloud services platform, Salesforce Inc., has allegedly laid off up to 1,000 employees at the beginning of this month, reported the news portal Business Insider, citing people aware of the development on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

According to the news report, citing related LinkedIn posts and profiles, the job cuts affected job roles including marketing, product management, data analytics, and Agentforce, the company's AI product. At least nine employees posted on the social media platform that their job roles were eliminated, while two spoke to the news portal.

Salesforce layoffs come amid the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Marc Benioff's plan to shake up the company's operations, appointing six new leaders to replace five existing employees, and the company's artificial intelligence (AI) plans, as per the report.

Salesforce layoff plans According to an earlier report from the news portal, Salesforce CEO, Marc Benioff, in a recent interview with ‘The Logan Bartlett Show’, said that the company has cut jobs of nearly 4,000 customer support staff as artificial intelligence (AI) tools take a larger share in the customer service.

“I was able to rebalance my headcount on my support. From 9,000 heads to about 5,000 because I need less heads,” said Benioff, cited the news portal.

The executive also said that Salesforce is using artificial intelligence (AI) to deal with nearly 50% of all the customer service conversations, and the rest are being dealt with by the human workforce.

The news report also mentioned that the layoffs come after the cloud company was not able to get back to potential clients if they called earlier due to not having enough people on the team.

“There were more than 100 million leads that we have not called back at Salesforce in the last 26 years because we have not had enough people. But we now have an agentic sales that is calling back every person that contacts us,” he said, cited the news portal.