Salesforce missed OpenAI. Its $50 million Anthropic bet is now worth $5 billion

Salesforce’s early investment in the Artificial Intelligence company Anthropic has yielded a massive return, with the stake currently worth around $5 billion.
The relationship began in 2023, when Salesforce invested about $50 million in Anthropic. The cloud software company participated in subsequent funding rounds, continuing to back the AI startup as it was still developing its AI model, Claude.
By June this year, Salesforce’s investment in Anthropic was reportedly worth around $5 billion, following a major funding round that valued the Claude maker at $65 billion. It shows a dramatic increase from Salesforce’s initial $50 million investment.
However, Salesforce has not disclosed exactly how much of Anthropic it owns, making it difficult to determine the precise return on its investment. The reported $5 billion valuation of its stake also reflects the value of its holdings rather than a realised cash gain.
The investment has gained particular attention because Salesforce had initially been interested in investing in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. According to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, the company could not invest in OpenAI because of Microsoft’s relationship with the AI firm.
Benioff said he knew OpenAI CEO Sam Altman well and had considered an investment in the company. However, Microsoft’s involvement meant Salesforce was unable to pursue that opportunity.
Following this, Salesforce invested in Anthropic, which has emerged as a leading player in the generative AI market through its Claude family of AI models.
The decision has since given Salesforce exposure to the rapid rise in AI companies' valuations. Anthropic has attracted significant investor interest as competition in generative AI has intensified, with companies racing to develop increasingly capable AI models and to commercialise them.
For Salesforce, the Anthropic investment also fits into its broader push to incorporate artificial intelligence into its software products and enterprise offerings.
During its conference this week, Salesforce has touted a partnership with leading AI startup Anthropic PBC, which has helped ease investor concerns about direct competition from the firm.
Salesforce Inc. gave a long-term outlook for sales that exceeded analysts’ estimates, signaling to investors that the software company can boost revenue growth in the face of competition from artificial intelligence tools.
The company expects $63 billion in sales in the fiscal year ending in January 2030, Robin Washington, Salesforce chief operating and financial officer, said Wednesday during the company’s annual conference. The outlook includes revenue from Salesforce’s acquisition of Informatica, which was completed last November. Analysts, on average, estimated $61.4 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The shares were little changed in extended trading after closing at $250.54 in New York. The stock has gained 67% since hitting a low on June 22, but remains down 5.4% for the year.
Salesforce, the leading maker of customer management software, is under pressure to prove it can thrive in an era of developing AI products.