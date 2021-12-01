Business-software company Salesforce.com Inc. elevated Bret Taylor to the role of co-chief executive officer and vice chairman, as it issued third-quarter results, including a muted sales outlook.

Mr. Taylor has been president and chief operating officer since 2019 under CEO and chairman Marc Benioff. The move restores the co-CEO structure that Salesforce had until last year when Keith Block stepped down.

Salesforce made the appointment a day after Mr. Taylor was named Twitter Inc. chairman, which came with the departure of the social-media’s company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey.

Salesforce on Tuesday also reported a 27% increase in third-quarter sales to $6.86 billion and net income of $468 million. But the company’s revenue forecast for the current quarter and for the following quarter came shy of Wall Street expectations.

Shares in the software company closed down nearly 4% at $284.96 and fell more than 5% in after-hours trading following the results.

The twin-CEO structure has had a mixed record at the small number of companies that have tried it over the years. Salesforce rivals Oracle Corp. and SAP SE adopted it in recent years, but both have since abandoned the structure.

Mr. Benioff, on an analyst call Tuesday, said, “These jobs are big jobs, and being able to have a partner that you can share with makes it a lot easier."

Salesforce was a pioneer in offering cloud-based software that has seen accelerated adoption during the pandemic, as businesses embraced such tools to function better with remote staff.

Mr. Taylor signaled confidence the changes will be lasting. “Our offices aren’t going away. It’s just that your digital headquarters is going to be more important," he said on the analysts call.

The company that made its name by providing cloud-based software has expanded its offerings, including through a series of acquisitions.

One of those acquisitions, cloud-application builder MuleSoft, encountered some problems as it scaled up, weighing on revenue, Chief Financial Officer Amy Weaver said, adding changes the company has made should address those issues.

The company earlier this year closed its $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc., the company that runs a workplace collaboration application. In its first full quarter as part of Salesforce, Slack outperformed the company’s expectations, Mr. Taylor said.

A new feature called Slack Connect that the company introduced to broaden the appeal of its software by allowing intercompany messages between customers saw 176% growth year-over-year, he said.

Mr. Benioff said it would take several more quarters before Slack was fully integrated into Salesforce, suggesting this muted interest in immediate acquisitions.

The Slack acquisition intensifies Salesforce’s push to provide a broader set of business software and adds to the company’s rivalry with Microsoft Corp., which offers its own workplace collaboration tool, Teams, launched in 2016.

Slack filed an antitrust complaint with the European Union last year, alleging that Microsoft was using its dominance to push Teams.

Microsoft at the time said that because of the pandemic, “the market has embraced Teams in record numbers while Slack suffered from its absence of videoconferencing."

Mr. Taylor, one of the architects of the Slack deal, joined Salesforce in 2016 when the company acquired software maker Quip Inc., the company he ran at the time. Mr. Taylor is a veteran of Silicon Valley. He has worked at Google and later served as chief technology officer at what was then still called Facebook Inc., before founding and leading Quip, the second tech company he helped found.

Salesforce on Tuesday also said it was adding two members to its board of directors: Laura Alber, the president and chief executive of Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Oscar Munoz, the executive chairman and former CEO of United Airlines Holdings Inc.

