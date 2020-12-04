Salesforce’s deal for Slack faces post-pandemic test

Salesforce’s deal for Slack faces post-pandemic test5 min read . 11:31 AM IST
- Remote working prompted the purchase but led to a premium price, analysts say
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Salesforce.com Inc.’s planned purchase of workplace-collaboration software pioneer Slack Technologies Inc. was prompted by the pandemic, but its success will hinge on whether it delivers in the post-lockdown world.
Salesforce for years had explored potential deals with Slack, including investing in the company, according to people familiar with the talks. But it wasn’t until Covid-19 sent millions of people home to work remotely that Salesforce came to terms with the app maker—agreeing to pay more than 50% above Slack’s closing price the day before The Wall Street Journal broke news of the talks.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.