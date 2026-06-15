Salesforce to acquire AI customer service platform Fin for $3.6 billion, days after fresh layoffs

Salesforce has agreed to acquire Fin, an artificial intelligence-powered customer service platform, for approximately $3.6 billion, the company confirmed on Monday. The announcement arrived just two days after the San Francisco-based software group notified employees of a fresh wave of redundancies across its AI, Mulesoft and Marketing Cloud divisions, underscoring the turbulent pace of transformation sweeping through one of Silicon Valley's most established enterprise technology firms.

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What Fin Does and Why Salesforce Wants It Fin's flagship product is an AI agent designed to handle customer support queries across multiple channels, including live chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack. The platform is driven by the company's proprietary AI model, known as Apex, and counts firms such as Anthropic, Kalshi and DoorDash among its existing clients.

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For Salesforce, the acquisition is a direct complement to Agentforce, its own agentic AI platform, which more than tripled annual recurring revenue to $1.2 billion in the first quarter and has secured 29,000 deals to date. Company executives say the addition of Fin will give customers, including small and mid-sized businesses, a broader range of options for deploying autonomous AI agents in customer-facing operations.

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"Together, we'll help companies of every size seize this opportunity, accelerating time to value with trusted agents that deliver measurable outcomes at scale," said Salesforce chief executive Marc Benioff.

The Salesforce-Fin Deal Timeline The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Salesforce's fiscal year 2027, according to CNBC report. It follows the company's $8 billion purchase of AI-powered data management platform Informatica in May 2025, which marked Salesforce's return to large-scale acquisitions after a period of relative restraint.

Over nearly three decades, Salesforce has assembled a formidable portfolio of acquisitions. Its largest remains the purchase of workplace messaging app Slack for more than $27 billion, which closed in 2021.

Fin chief executive Eoghan McCabe framed the deal in expansive terms, pointing to the acceleration that Salesforce's global reach would enable. "Over the past few years we've been shipping intensely," McCabe wrote on X. "Including recently our groundbreaking model, Apex, and our paradigm-defining internal agent, Operator. With the resources of Salesforce, this will only accelerate."

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McCabe added: "By joining forces with Salesforce, we can deploy it far and wide at a rate far faster than we could have ever achieved on our own."

Salesforce Layoffs Hit Mulesoft and Marketing Cloud Teams The acquisition news emerged against a difficult internal backdrop. A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing in California confirmed that 86 positions have been eliminated across sales, general administration, and technology and product functions. The affected roles span the company's AI division, its Mulesoft IT integration platform and its Marketing Cloud software unit.

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Internal documents cited in reports revealed that eligible US employees stand to receive severance packages worth up to 30 weeks of pay. This latest round of cuts follows a prior set of redundancies in January, when Salesforce eliminated fewer than 1,000 positions. The company employed more than 80,000 people at the end of January, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Salesforce Shares Down Over 30% in 2026 Amid AI Disruption Fears The strategic urgency behind the Fin acquisition reflects mounting pressure on Salesforce's core business model. Like many legacy software-as-a-service companies, the firm is navigating investor anxiety that next-generation AI tools could erode demand for traditional enterprise software subscriptions. Salesforce shares have lost more than a third of their value in 2026, even as the company aggressively repositions itself around agentic AI.

The rise of autonomous AI is simultaneously intensifying competitive pressure and creating new growth avenues, compelling companies to invest heavily in more self-directed technology for enterprise customers. Salesforce shares edged up 1.1 per cent in premarket trading in New York following the announcement.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.