Salesforce to donate $2 mn to workforce development, education NGOs in India

India has always been a growth market for Salesforce and the company has conducted several philanthropic activities across the country. Earlier in May, Marc Benioff, founder of the cloud software giant loaded a Boeing 787 with medical supplies to India
NEW DELHI: Salesforce, a US-based tech major, has announced an investment of $2 million in direct company donations to over 22 non-profits across India. With a focus on education and workforce development, these grants are expected to impact 40,000 individuals across India, the company said at its annual flagship event ‘Salesforce Live’ in India.
These grants provided to select NGOs across India will be geared towards making systemic changes focused primarily on education and workforce development, the company said.
Globally, Salesforce has reached over half a billion dollars in all-time philanthropic giving — a total of $532 million in grants since its founding. Salesforce also surpassed $100 million in annual giving in the 2022 fiscal year — a first for the company.
The company detailed how it will invest in various community support initiatives to reskill the future workforce. For example, Salesforce said it was aiming to give every child access to quality education, for which it has partnered with institutions such as Meghshala Trust, Inquilab Foundation, and Learning Curve Foundation, among others, to future-proof students and individuals while democratizing quality education. Together, students will have access to hybrid learning spaces, social emotional learning, STEM and early education.
To further support workforce development in today’s hybrid work environment, the company has partnered with organisations such as Katalyst, Navgurukul, Feminist Approach and more, to equip individuals with skills to help improve their employment opportunities, ensuring untapped talent can build social capital, excel their careers, and the tools to potentially improve economic prosperity.
“At Salesforce, we believe in the power of businesses to be a platform for change. In India, as we seek to build a more just and equitable society, we continue to work with employees, schools, nonprofits and community leaders in providing equal access to quality education for all. These grants are a testament to the power of collaboration to drive true change and impact," Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India, said at an event.
At the event, Salesforce also provided a vision of how companies will support digital transformation in a hybrid work environment. As far as its business partnerships are concerned, Salesforce said this week it has announced partnerships with Housing Development Financial Corporation (HDFC) and Asian Paints to transform their digital transformation journey.