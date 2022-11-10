SALIC acquires 9.22% stake in LT Foods for ₹390 cr1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 05:17 PM IST
LT Foods will purchase a 29.52% equity stake in subsidiary, Daawat Foods Ltd., for ₹175.8 crore from SALIC which was acquired in February 2020
LT Foods will purchase a 29.52% equity stake in subsidiary, Daawat Foods Ltd., for ₹175.8 crore from SALIC which was acquired in February 2020
BENGALURU: Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has acquired a 9.22% stake in LT Foods for ₹390 crore, according to filings with stock exchanges.