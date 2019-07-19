Salman Khan to endorse Somany Ceramics

New Delhi: Tile manufacturer Somany Ceramics Ltd has roped in Hindi film actor Salman Khan as brand ambassador.

The company is planning aggressive expansion across the country which will include a soon-to-be-launched brand advertising campaign with Khan. Actor Akshay Kumar has been the face of rival Kajaria Ceramics since 2016.

The brand campaign with Khan will come with the tag line ‘Zameen se Judey’ and revolve around the idea, ‘no matter how high you soar or how successful you are, you should always be rooted and remain grounded’.

The complete decor solutions provider will also partner with the actor for a 360 degree campaign which would include outdoor campaigns, TVC, social media activities and much more.

"Somany has carved a niche for itself as a relevant and trusted company today with its dynamic capability to evolve with changing décor aesthetics over the years. It understands its consumers, and in return, its patrons trust Somany to offer the best tiles, sanitaryware and bath fittings products in India. Both Somany Ceramics and Salman Khan have one thing in common, they have established themselves as an unchallenged leader in their respective industries," said Abhishek Somany, managing director, Somany Ceramics, in a statement.

Somany has an ever growing consumer base while Khan is a unanimously loved and respected superstar, Somnay added. With his mass appeal that cuts across the strata of the society, the company’s endeavor is to reach out and establish themselves with the masses.

“Whether it’s style, quality or technological brilliance, Somany’s determined pursuit of delivering excellence has placed the brand in an illustrious bracket. I am glad to be the face of the brand, as Somany’s brand values resonate with my persona," Khan said in a statement.