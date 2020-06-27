MUMBAI : Armies of hairdressers and beauty professionals are preparing to take their much-missed services to a slightly dishevelled India. They’ll be armed not only with scissors, trimmers, hair removers and the like, but also capes, caps, gloves and—this one needs your signature —sheaves of forms.

With state governments allowing salons to resume operations after months of lockdown, salons and parlours are readying their professionals to visit homes and provide services within the government rules.

Chains such as Jean Claude Biguine Salon & Spa (JCB) and Enrich Salon are sprucing up their home salon services. JCB for instance is looking to ramp up and invest in JCB Home Services in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

Alongside they are drawing up safety declaration forms, to be signed by clients before they avail services at-home or in-salon. This will help salons collect customer health, travel history and other important information needed to ensure they can conduct services safely and seamlessly.

“We have created a JCB 2.0 safety manual to ensure we observe optimum hygiene and safety standards and take statutory precautions to safeguard customers. We have partnered with the best in the industry to source industry-approved PPE gear including masks, capes, gloves and shoe covers which will be provided to clients and employees," said Samir Srivastava, CEO, JCB Salons India.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved the reopening of salons from Sunday. The salons however, will be able to provide only select services such as haircut, dyeing hair, waxing and threading. Skin-related services will not be allowed. The government took the decision after 12 people related to the salon business took their lives due to loss of income. The government has directed the salon employees to put protective gear, including gloves, aprons and masks. They must also sanitize their workspace after each service common areas and floors after every two hours.

These companies are also sourcing advanced single-use service kits that offer a safer contact less experience. Deep disinfection of high-touch points, tools and equipment, mandatory temperature/health checks, use of Arogya Setu App, and reduced appointments to avoid overcrowding are some of the other key rules they are adhering to.

“With the pandemic, we have further strengthened the measures. We are taking all the precautionary measures like health assessment in Aarogya Setu app, usage of mask and gloves, sanitization of all tools before every service, commute in personal vehicle," said Vikram Bhatt, Founder of Enrich Salons.

The increased safety features will come at a price. The salons say meeting the government rules and regulations and ensuring safety and hygiene measures all incur costs and post factoring these in, rates of services could go up by 10-15%.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via