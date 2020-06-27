Salons preparing to offer home service

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved the reopening of salons from Sunday. The salons however, will be able to provide only select services such as haircut, dyeing hair, waxing and threading. Skin-related services will not be allowed. The government took the decision after 12 people related to the salon business took their lives due to loss of income. The government has directed the salon employees to put protective gear, including gloves, aprons and masks. They must also sanitize their workspace after each service common areas and floors after every two hours.