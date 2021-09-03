1 min read.Updated: 03 Sep 2021, 01:36 PM ISTLivemint
Salud Beverages is set to enter new markets such as Goa and Odisha, among others, as part of its plans to expand reach post this funding
New Delhi: Ready-to-drink gin cocktail brand Salud Beverages has raised $1.1 million from a clutch of investors, including actor Rana Daggubati, former managing director of Microsoft India Srinivas Koppolu, and Anthill Ventures.
The Karnataka-based company retails packaged gin and tonic in three variants in over 500 retail outlets in the state. The brand is set to enter new markets such as Goa and Odisha, among others, as part of its plans to expand reach post this funding.
India is also a large alcoholic beverages market, giving companies enough headroom to experiment with more brands and formats.
More recently, ready-to-drink cocktail brand O’ Be Cocktails announced ₹3.5 crore in investment led by First Cheque, Letsventure , Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati from Ola, Abhishek Goyal, founder of Tracxn, and Sprout Investments.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!