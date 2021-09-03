Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Salud Beverages raises over $1 mn from Rana Daggubati, other investors

Salud Beverages raises over $1 mn from Rana Daggubati, other investors

Salud will add new flavours to its gin and tonic range and add more products in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands.
1 min read . 01:36 PM IST Livemint

  • Salud Beverages is set to enter new markets such as Goa and Odisha, among others, as part of its plans to expand reach post this funding

New Delhi: Ready-to-drink gin cocktail brand Salud Beverages has raised $1.1 million from a clutch of investors, including actor Rana Daggubati, former managing director of Microsoft India Srinivas Koppolu, and Anthill Ventures.

The Karnataka-based company retails packaged gin and tonic in three variants in over 500 retail outlets in the state. The brand is set to enter new markets such as Goa and Odisha, among others, as part of its plans to expand reach post this funding.

The alcoholic beverages company will add new flavours to its gin and tonic range as well as add more products in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands.

Salud G&T 2.0 is currently available in three flavours such as original, cucumber and lavender, and is distilled in Goa.

The company plans to enter international markets such as Middle East and Europe in the future. 

It aims to eventually expand its portfolio with bottled cocktails, craft spirits, non-alcoholic beverages, said Ajay Shetty, founder-director, Salud Beverages.

India’s younger consumers are warming up to the idea of experimenting more with their alcohol, this is especially true of consumers in the country’s top cities.

As a result, companies are pushing more mixers and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages to back this growing consumer interest.

India is also a large alcoholic beverages market, giving companies enough headroom to experiment with more brands and formats.

More recently, ready-to-drink cocktail brand O’ Be Cocktails announced 3.5 crore in investment led by First Cheque, Letsventure , Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati from Ola, Abhishek Goyal, founder of Tracxn, and Sprout Investments.

