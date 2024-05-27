Burmans warn Care board of legal action over Saluja Esops
Summary
- Burman family has warned the board of Care Health Insurance to either restrain its chairperson Rashmi Saluja from cashing out on her stock options or face legal action
- Care Health's parent Religare calls it a malafide attack on Saluja’s reputation, aimed to remove her from Religare and gain control
Mumbai: The Burman family has warned of legal action against the board of Care Health Insurance, if it does not prevent its chairperson Rashmi Saluja from cashing out her employee stock options (Esops).