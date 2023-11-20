Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft, CEO Satya Nadella has informed.

OpenAI’s board hired former Twitch chief Emmett Shear as chief executive officer, defying calls from investors to reinstate the ousted Sam Altman, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier in 2023, Shear stepped down as CEO of Amazon.com Inc.’s game-streaming site Twitch. As per one of the Bloomberg sources, he impressed directors because of his past recognition of the existential threats that AI presented.

OpenaI, the creator of ChatGPT, is Microsoft’s biggest investment in AI. The $13-billion bet was not only on the company but on Altman as well. Microsoft, which owns almost half of the startup, did fight to reinstate Altman but could not sway the board. The company’s shares fell on November 17 after Altman had been fired.

Nadella, as per reports, earlier assured Altman of support in his future endeavours. Sources familiar with the situation said that Nadella had been caught off guard by the board’s decision.

