Sam Altman confident of OpenAI's future with Microsoft's partnership: ‘One team, one mission’
Sam Altman praises OpenAI leadership team for their exceptional performance during transformative times and expresses pride in their efforts.
Sam Altman, in a series of tweets, has communicated a message of unity and commitment towards OpenAI's ongoing operations and its partnership with Microsoft. Amid significant leadership transitions, Altman's tweets reflect an undeterred focus on the organisation's mission and its collaboration with the tech giant.