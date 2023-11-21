Sam Altman, in a series of tweets, has communicated a message of unity and commitment towards OpenAI 's ongoing operations and its partnership with Microsoft. Amid significant leadership transitions, Altman's tweets reflect an undeterred focus on the organisation's mission and its collaboration with the tech giant.

In one of the tweets, Altman underscored the shared priority between himself and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to ensure the flourishing future of OpenAI.

“We are committed to fully providing continuity of operations to our partners and customers. The OpenAI/Microsoft partnership makes this very doable," he wrote.

Building on the sentiment of solidarity, Altman's other tweets radiated with enthusiasm and the promise of collective effort. "We have more unity and commitment and focus than ever before. We are all going to work together some way or other, and I’m so excited. One team, one mission."

Altman’s tweets painted an optimistic picture of teamwork and shared goals. The message of cohesion comes at a crucial time, as the company navigates through the restructuring of its leadership.

In a commendatory tone, Altman's third tweet lauded the OpenAI leadership team, specifically mentioning Mira Murati, Brad Lightcap and Jason Kwon, for their exceptional performance during these transformative times. The pride in his team is palpable as he believes their efforts will be noted in the annals of history.

“All of them have been doing an incredible job through this that will be in the history books. Incredibly proud of them," he wrote.

Sam Altman to join Microsoft

These tweets from Altman seem to be a rallying cry, bringing together the collective spirit and expertise of OpenAI and Microsoft. Altman, along with Greg Brockman and their team, are set to join Microsoft to lead an innovative advanced AI research team.

The announcement follows a major reorganisation at OpenAI, the pioneering force behind ChatGPT, wherein former Twitch chief Emmett Shear has been appointed as the new CEO. This decision has reportedly defied calls from investors to reinstate former CEO Sam Altman.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author