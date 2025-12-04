Sam Altman has explored deal to build competitor to Elon Musk’s SpaceX
Berber Jin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Dec 2025, 06:01 pm IST
Summary
The OpenAI chief executive has looked to put together funds to either acquire or partner with a rocket company.
OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman has explored putting together funds to either acquire or partner with a rocket company, a move that would position him to compete against Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
