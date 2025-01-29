Microsoft-backed OpenAI's chief Sam Altman is mulling to visit India next week, reported Reuters quoting sources, adding this could be Altman's first visit in two years at a time when the company faces legal challenges in the country.

According to the report, Altman has scheduled his trip to New Delhi for 5 February and may meet with government officials.

However, the report also added that the schedule is not finalised and his plans could still change

OpenAI has said India is its second-largest market by number of users, after the United States.

In 2023, Altman visited India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. He discussed AI's potential to boost India's tech ecosystem.

OpenAI has faced several legal challenges in India since then. A lawsuit against it claiming breaches of copyright began in 2024 after local news agency ANI challenged it in a New Delhi court.

Book publishers and almost a dozen digital media outlets, including those owned by billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, have also since joined the case.

In reply, OpenAI has said it only uses publicly available data in a manner protected by fair use principles, and has said Indian courts have no jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Chinese AI rival DeepSeek: This week, a global tech market rout was triggered following the emergence of Chinese AI rival DeepSeek. DeepSeek's AI Assistant has overtaken ChatGPT to become the top-rated free app on Apple's App Store in the United States.

Owned by Liang Wenfeng, DeepSeek is an an AI startup that has disrupted markets and drawn comparisons to global players.

Liang Wenfeng describes DeepSeek as an exploration into what intelligence means, driven primarily by curiosity rather than immediate commercial goals. “People may think there's some hidden business logic behind this, but it's mainly driven by curiosity,” Liang said.

Liang Wenfeng said he spends his days reading papers, writing code, and participating in group discussions, like other researchers.