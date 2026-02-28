Altman says agreement reached with Pentagon to deploy OpenAI models for classified work—Did Anthropic refusal clear way?

OpenAI chief Sam Altman on Saturday said that the company has reached an agreement with the United States Department of Defense, to deploy its models in the Pentagon's classified network.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), where Altman used the new name ‘Department of War’ and DoW, he said that their interactions “displayed a deep respect for safety and a desire to partner to achieve the best possible outcome”.

‘AI safety, distribution of benefits’ are core missions: Altman According to Altman, the ChatGPT-maker holds “AI safety and wide distribution of benefits” as its core missions, adding that “two of our most important safety principles are prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance and human responsibility for the use of force, including for autonomous weapon systems.”

The language reflects sticking points in the clash between Claude-maker Anthropic and the Pentagon, which has pushed for full military use of AI tools for “all lawful purposes”. This includes use even in “most sensitive areas of weapons development, intelligence collection, and battlefield operations”, as per an Axios report.

However, Altman stated that the principles have not been compromised. “The DoW agrees with these principles, reflects them in law and policy, and we put them into our agreement,” he wrote.