Sam Altman's message after officially returning as OpenAI CEO: ‘never been more excited’
Altman expressed excitement about the future and confidence in OpenAI's mission following his official return to the AI startup as CEO.
OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman has officially returned as CEO of the AI startup after a tumultuous last week or so, which saw the 38-year-old fired and then announced he was being rehired. In addition, Greg Brockman is returning to his position as president of OpenAI, while Mira Murati, who was briefly appointed interim CEO of OpenAI following Altman's ouster, will now return to her role as the company's CTO.