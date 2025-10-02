Sam Altman's OpenAI beats Elon Musk's SpaceX as ChatGPT-maker's valuation reaches $500 billion

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has reached a valuation of $500 billion, racing past Elon Musk's SpaceX, according to a report on Thursday.
As per Reuters quoting sources, the $500 billion valuation of OpenAI was reached after a deal in which current and former employees sold roughly $6.6 billion worth of share.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
