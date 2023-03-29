Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Samantha Ruth Prabhu invests in Nourish You

Samantha Ruth Prabhu invests in Nourish You

1 min read . 01:57 PM IST Livemint
Nourish You has on-boarded Samantha Ruth Prabhu as an investor. (Twitter)

In January, Nutrivative Foods Pvt Ltd, which runs superfood brand Nourish You, has raised $2 million in a seed funding round

New Delhi: Packaged foods company Nourish You has on-boarded Samantha Ruth Prabhu as an investor as part of the company’s seed funding round.

Prabhu’s investment comes as part of Nourish You’s seed funding round, which had earlier attracted investors, including Y Janardhana Rao of Triumph Group; Rohit Chennamaneni, co-founder, Darwinbox; Nikhil Kamath, co-founder, Zerodha; Abhijeet Pai, co-Founder, Gruhas Proptech; Abhinay Bollineni, CEO, KIMS Hospitals, among others.

In January, Nutrivative Foods Pvt Ltd, which runs superfood brand Nourish You, has raised $2 million in a seed funding round. The startup plans to use the fresh capital for research and development, product building, hiring and expansion, the company had said then.

In addition to her investment, Prabhu has also launched Nourish You’s plant-based, vegan, and lactose-free milk alternative—Millet Mlk. The new product marks the company’s foray into the alternative dairy category.

“Investing in Nourish You was a natural progression since I have been consuming their products for a while. I was impressed by their story of bringing superfoods like Quinoa and Chia to India, growing them locally, and their product roadmap of millet based clean-label vegan superfoods," Prabhu said.

Founded by Sowmya Reddy, Krishna Reddy and Rakesh Kilaru in 2015, Nourish You produces and sells homegrown, organic quinoa and chia seeds.

“We welcome Samantha to the Nourish You family; her thoughts on ancient foods are well aligned with ours. Her investment in the company is a testament to the products we have developed so far and the success we have achieved. We believe this partnership with Samantha will help us strengthen our position in the market as we unfold India’s superfood growth story." said Krishna Reddy, Co-founder, Nourish You.

