Samara Capital closes second fund with SMS Facility's sale to Norwest-backed SILA Solutions
The private equity firm’s final exit from its 2014-vintage fund delivers a 25% gross IRR and comes as it works toward closing its third fund with growing domestic investor interest.
MUMBAI: Samara Capital has wrapped up its second fund with the sale of portfolio company SMS Integrated Facility Services to larger peer SILA Solutions Pvt Ltd, backed by Norwest Venture Partners, a top executive at the private equity firm said. The deal values SMS at an enterprise value of close to ₹275 crore.