On the operational front, Samara initially pursued an aggressive consolidation strategy. “Our aim was to aggressively acquire companies in the first 18 months and build one of the largest facilities management platforms in India," Gupta said. “We diligenced nearly a dozen assets, but the sector was largely unorganised and family-run. In many cases, business quality and earnings were not aligned, so we chose not to pursue acquisitions where standards did not meet our threshold."