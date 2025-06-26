Samara sends a signal of confidence in a tight fundraising climate
Summary
The investment firm raised upwards of $300 million in 2014 for its second fund, but the total amount invested was higher because of co-investments. The fund has clocked a 3.5x gross multiple on invested capital.
Mumbai: As it readies for the final close of its third fund in a cautious environment, Samara Capital is poised to join a small league of investment firms in India that have fully returned money to investors with gains.
topics
