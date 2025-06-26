Samara sends a signal of confidence in a tight fundraising climate

Over the years, Samara has seen its average ticket size increase from ₹300-700 crore, including co-investments in the second fund, to ₹500-1500 crore in the third fund. The company is currently deploying from its third fund, which has a target size of ₹2,000 crore with an additional green shoe option of ₹3,000 crore, according to a Crisil report published in July last year. The credit rating agency assigned Fund Management Grading – 1 to Samara Alternate Investment Fund III India. On a 1-5 scale, it describes 1 as 'very strong'.