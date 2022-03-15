This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indiabulls Housing Finance shares on Tuesday traded in the fast lane after Sameer Gehlaut rendered resignation to the company for his position as Non–Executive Director. He will exit from the board of the company by end of this current fiscal year on March 31, 2022. He will also complete the process of de-promotization with requisite approvals.
On BSE today, so far, Indiabulls Housing Finance stock has rallied by nearly 13% with an intraday high of Rs169.50 apiece. The day's high was slightly shy of the upper circuit of Rs172.80 apiece in the early deals. At around 12.54 pm, the stock performed at Rs157.50 apiece up by 4.8% on the exchange.
In his resignation letter, Gehlaut said, "l have therefore decided to relinquish my existing position of Non-Executive Director of the Company and accordingly submit my resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective from March 14, 2022."
Talking about the company, Gehlaut wrote, "During last two years the Company has made significant progress to become a best in its class, professionally run and innovative financial institution with a strong balance sheet, liquidity, and corporate governance."
Thereby, to make it a fully professionally managed and run Company, Gehlaut added that "l had through my Promoter Companies, recently sold 11.9% stake in it and now owns 9.71% which I intend to hold as its Public Shareholder to participate in its future growth story."
As of March 14, 2022, Gehlaut shareholding is about 4,51,94,807 equity shares to the tune of 9.71% in the company which he will hold as a public shareholder.
On the management, Gehlaut added, "It was a pleasure to have been associated with the Company and my colleagues on the Board, during the tenure. l have great confidence in the professionalism of the Vice-Chairman, Managing Director & CEO and the Management Team, under the overall supervision and guidance of the Board, and wish them the very best of success in the years ahead in all their endeavors."
Gehlaut is the founder and chairman of the Indiabulls Group whose diversified financial services are spread across businesses in housing and consumer finances segments.
