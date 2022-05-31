Food services company Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) on Monday named Sameer Khetarpal as its new CEO and managing director for five years beginning 5 September. Khetarpal, succeeds Pratik Pota, joins JFL from e-commerce company Amazon.

Over the last six-and-a-half years at Amazon, Khetarpal conceptualized, launched and scaled several businesses like Amazon Fresh, Amazon Food and Amazon Pharmacy. Prior to Amazon, Khetarpal served as a partner at McKinsey and Co. An alumnus of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Khetarpal has also worked with GE Capital and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

JFL runs the Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ brands in India.

“We are now a multi-country, multi-brand company with deep investments in technology. We are looking to further our investments across our portfolio of brands to become a food tech powerhouse. Sameer, with his strengths in building digital first businesses in related spaces will provide the necessary leadership to our business," said Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks.

Khetarpal said, “As India’s largest food service company, JFL is uniquely poised to scale non-linearly across multiple businesses and geographies. The company has an exceptional track record of innovation and serving customers with exemplary standards."

On Monday, the company informed the exchanges that Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary, has increased its stake in DP Eurasia through various on-market purchases. DP Eurasia is the exclusive master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. As on 29 May, 2022, JFN held 42.70% of its issued share capital in DP Eurasia.

The company also announced quarterly earnings on Monday. For the three months to March, the company reported a 12.87% jump in quarterly revenue from operations to ₹1,157.88 crore; standalone profit for the period was up 11.3% to touch ₹116 crore from the ₹104.2 crore reported in the year-ago period.

In Domino’s, the increase in revenue is driven by the robust growth in delivery channel.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.