Samhi Hotels bets on converting old office buildings into luxury hotels
SummarySamhi Hotels will transform an office building in Hyderabad into a 170-175 room W Hotel, set to launch by FY27. This marks India's first office-to-hotel conversion, with plans for additional projects. The hospitality sector is expected to thrive due to increasing demand for luxury accommodations.
Going against the trend of building from scratch, a far longer process, Samhi Hotels Ltd in November took an empty office building on a long-term lease in the Hitech City area of Hyderabad to convert it into a 170-175-room hotel under the W Hotel brand, to be managed by Marriott International.