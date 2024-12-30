Samhi Hotels' big bet: transitioning old office buildings into luxury hotels

"Since September of last year, we have made sure that we've created a very healthy growth pipeline, which gives us non-same store growth or incremental growth from new hotels for the next 3-4 years as well. The ACIC portfolio will take two years to integrate into SAMHI," Jakhanwala said. "As we integrate these hotels into our portfolio, the upside will be quite strong. Within this portfolio, we had identified two hotels, one in Pune and one in Jaipur, which will be rebranded. For these, we have signed contracts with Marriott to convert them from Four Points by Sheraton to Courtyard by Marriott and one under the Tribute Portfolio by Marriott, respectively," he said.