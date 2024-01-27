Samina Hamied steps down as Cipla executive vice chairperson. Details here

Samina Hamied has stepped down as the Executive Vice Chairperson of Cipla. She will remain with the company as a non-executive director liable to retire by rotation. The official cited “personal and family commitments" for the transition set to go into effect from March 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"…Samina Hamied has decided to step down from the position of Executive Vice Chairperson of the Company, while continuing as a non-executive director liable to retire by rotation. The Board has accepted the above letter in its meeting held today," the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The Cipla VC is a third generation representative of the promoter family. She is the daughter of non-executive vice-chairman MK Hamied and the niece of non-executive chairman YK Hamied. Samina also thanked the duo in her letter to the board.

ALSO READ: Cipla Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.83% YoY "A decade ago they believed that Cipla needed an engaged and active promoter from the next generation to steer and strengthen the company as we built a world class leadership team, forayed into new geographies and incubated new businesses. Today as I step down from my executive position, I am proud to say that Cipla is strong and resilient and ready for the future," she wrote.

The developments came even as Cipla reported a 32.25% rise in its profit to ₹1,068.41 crore in the third quarter. The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹807.83 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was ₹6,603.81 crore — up 13.66%.

Total income of Cipla in the third quarter stood at ₹6.788.44 crore, up 14.58%. During the quarter, its revenue from pharmaceuticals was ₹6,365.06 crore while the revenue from new ventures was ₹280.51 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)

