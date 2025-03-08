Companies
Samir Modi says focus on own consumer business, not concerned about inheritance battle
Summary
- Modi, ousted last year as executive director at Godfrey Phillips India, plans to launch home decor stores and expand his direct-selling venture, and is revamping cosmetics brand Colorbar
NEW DELHI : Samir K. Modi, scion of the KK Modi group, says he's busy building his own consumer-facing business amid an inheritance dispute within the family.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more