Samsonite India sales rise 38%2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:00 AM IST
During the first half of 2023, Samsonite International SA, which covers the Southeast Asian markets for the luggage maker, said net sales in India jumped 38% (constant currency) in India
NEW DELHI : Luggage maker Samsonite reported nearly a 38% jump in sales in India in the first half of 2023, a strong indicator of the travel boom translating to sustained demand for hard luggage and travel bags.
