Samsonite India sales rise 38%

Anticipating post pandemic demand, Samsonite stepped up investments at its plant in Nashik earlier to augment capacity. The Nashik plant has already seen two rounds of capacity expansion since the onset of the pandemic—one in 2020, followed by another earlier this year—with a combined investment of roughly ₹250 crore. This has led to the company expanding its manufacturing capacity from 200,000 pieces a month in 2019 to 530,000 pieces a month now. Earlier this year, the company announced the second phase of expansion at the plant that is set to take monthly capacity to 750,000 units and largely catering to domestic demand by end of 2024. Exports account for 10% of Samsonite India’s manufacturing output.