Samsung has announced its anniversary sale, offering discounts on smartphones, home appliances and accessories, among others. Samsung's anniversary sale, which is live on the company’s official website, will continue till October 13. For the first time, Samsung’s flagship smartphone Galaxy S9 is available at ₹29,999 and Note 9 is available at ₹42,999. The newly launched Galaxy M30s, with a Super AMOLED screen and a monstrous 6000mAh battery, is also available exclusively on Samsung.com. Additionally, customers can avail upto 10% cashback on the latest range of Samsung smartphones, Samsung revealed in a press note.

The Frame, Samsung’s newest 55" QLED TV is available at a never before price of ₹84,999. Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm is available for the first time at ₹23,990. Additionally, select home appliances are available with upto 10% cashback from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Samsung anniversary sale discount offers

Smartphones – Upto 50% off

Smartwatches - Upto 20% off

Televisions – Upto 49% off

Refrigerators – Upto 31% off

Washing Machine – Upto 21% off

Microwave – Upto 43% off

Air Conditioners – Upto 28% off

Harman Kardon Audio – Upto 50% off

JBL Audio– Upto 60% off

Accessories - Upto 40% off

Memory and Storage - Upto 60% off

Other deals announced by Samsung as part of its anniversary sale are up to 10 per cent cashback from SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank on select home appliances.