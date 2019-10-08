Samsung has announced its anniversary sale, offering discounts on smartphones, home appliances and accessories, among others. Samsung's anniversary sale, which is live on the company’s official website, will continue till October 13. For the first time, Samsung’s flagship smartphone Galaxy S9 is available at ₹29,999 and Note 9 is available at ₹42,999. The newly launched Galaxy M30s, with a Super AMOLED screen and a monstrous 6000mAh battery, is also available exclusively on Samsung.com. Additionally, customers can avail upto 10% cashback on the latest range of Samsung smartphones, Samsung revealed in a press note.
The Frame, Samsung’s newest 55" QLED TV is available at a never before price of ₹84,999. Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm is available for the first time at ₹23,990. Additionally, select home appliances are available with upto 10% cashback from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.
Samsung anniversary sale discount offers
Smartphones – Upto 50% off
Smartwatches - Upto 20% off
Televisions – Upto 49% off
Refrigerators – Upto 31% off
Washing Machine – Upto 21% off
Microwave – Upto 43% off
Air Conditioners – Upto 28% off
Harman Kardon Audio – Upto 50% off
JBL Audio– Upto 60% off
Accessories - Upto 40% off
Memory and Storage - Upto 60% off
Other deals announced by Samsung as part of its anniversary sale are up to 10 per cent cashback from SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank on select home appliances.