Samsung has announced its anniversary sale, offering discounts on smartphones, home appliances and accessories, among others. Samsung's anniversary sale, which is live on the company’s official website, will continue till October 13. For the first time, Samsung’s flagship smartphone Galaxy S9 is available at 29,999 and Note 9 is available at 42,999. The newly launched Galaxy M30s, with a Super AMOLED screen and a monstrous 6000mAh battery, is also available exclusively on Samsung.com. Additionally, customers can avail upto 10% cashback on the latest range of Samsung smartphones, Samsung revealed in a press note.

The Frame, Samsung’s newest 55" QLED TV is available at a never before price of 84,999. Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm is available for the first time at 23,990. Additionally, select home appliances are available with upto 10% cashback from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Samsung anniversary sale discount offers

Smartphones – Upto 50% off

Smartwatches - Upto 20% off

Televisions – Upto 49% off

Refrigerators – Upto 31% off

Washing Machine – Upto 21% off

Microwave – Upto 43% off

Air Conditioners – Upto 28% off

Harman Kardon Audio – Upto 50% off

JBL Audio– Upto 60% off

Accessories - Upto 40% off

Memory and Storage - Upto 60% off

Other deals announced by Samsung as part of its anniversary sale are up to 10 per cent cashback from SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank on select home appliances.

RELATED STORIES
Samsung is benefiting from solid demand for its Note 10 and iPhone 11 Pro, which uses the company’s OLED displays. (AP)

Strong demand for Note 10, iPhone 11 Pro lifts Samsung

3 min read . 09:15 AM IST
The larger screen inside is compelling. Being able to have a tablet-sized screen in your pocket makes the Galaxy Fold one of the best smartphones for watching video. (Bloomberg)

Samsung fixed its folding phone, but it’s still not ready for most consumers

2 min read . 07 Oct 2019
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong. (File photo: AP)

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong in India, likely to meet Modi, Mukesh Ambani

2 min read . 07 Oct 2019
Galaxy Fold comes with Galaxy Buds in the box and ‘Aramid Fiber’ case made of fibre that has high capacity to withstand pressure. (REUTERS)

Rs1.65 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone pre-booking to open again on Oct 11

1 min read . 07 Oct 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue