Samsung announces new Exynos W920 chip for wearables

NEW DELHI : South Korean technology giant Samsung has announced a new chip meant for wearables. The Exynos W920 is built on the 5 nanometre extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process node. It uses two ARM Cortex A55 cores and the MaliG68 GPU, and the company claims it will have 20% improved CPU performance and 10 times better performance for graphics. The chip is expected to feature on the Galaxy Watch 4, which the company is expected to launch on Tuesday.

“Wearables such as smartwatches are no longer just a cool gadget to have. They’re now a growing part of our lifestyles to keep you fit, safe, and alert," said Harry Cho, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “With the Exynos W920, future wearables will be able to run applications with visually appealing user interfaces and more responsive user experiences while keeping you connected on the go with fast LTE," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Wearables such as smartwatches are no longer just a cool gadget to have. They're now a growing part of our lifestyles to keep you fit, safe, and alert," said Harry Cho, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. "With the Exynos W920, future wearables will be able to run applications with visually appealing user interfaces and more responsive user experiences while keeping you connected on the go with fast LTE," he added.

The Exynos W920 also supports qHD displays with 960x540 pixel resolution. The company says it has the smallest package available on the market for wearables. It has a power management IC and LPDDR4 memory, with embedded eMMC storage. It will apparently also allow larger batteries on smartwatches because of its compact size.

Further, the chip also supports always-on displays, a feature that has become common on smartwatches today. It will use a low power Cortex M55 core, which is dedicated for this feature. There's also a 4G LTE Cat.4 modem and supports the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for navigation as well.