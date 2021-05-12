Samsung BioLogics to produce Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine: Report

South Korea has a contract with Pfizer to purchase 66 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine. It also has contracts to acquire a total of 192 million doses from other developers

Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd is in talks with Pfizer Inc to begin production of the US drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea as early as in August, a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The plant can make up to 1 billion doses per year, the report said, quoting an unnamed high-level government official.

Samsung BioLogics and Pfizer were not immediately available for comment. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) in charge of Covid-19 vaccine procurement was also not immediately available for comment.

South Korea has a contract with Pfizer to purchase 66 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine. It also has contracts to acquire a total of 192 million doses from other developers including Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson's and Novavax.

