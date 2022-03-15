Samsung commits to invest 1,588 cr in India to set up new compressor plant

Set up in 2007, the manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur is one of two factories that Samsung operates in India. Some of Samsung’s flagship consumer electronics products like QLED TVs, lifestyle TV The Frame, Curd Maestro Refrigerators, AI Ecobubble Washing Machines, and WindFree air conditioners are manufactured at this plant. Some of these digital appliances are exported to other countries.

