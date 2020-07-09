Samsung 'definitely can' supply a 5G network to UK, executive says

UNITED KINGDOM : Samsung Executive Vice President Woojune Kim said the company was in active commercial discussions with European operators to supply network equipment, and was investing its resources in 4G , 5G and 6G rather than legacy technology.

"The one thing that is a challenge for Samsung entering the UK or European market is more related to request for single RAN technology, or I would say more like 2G, 3G technology, the legacy technology," he told committee of British lawmakers on Thursday.

Asked if Samsung could supply a new 5G network in Britain, he answered, "Yes we can, definitely."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

