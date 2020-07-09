Home >Companies >News >Samsung 'definitely can' supply a 5G network to UK, executive says
The logo of the Samsung Electronics Co (Photo: AP) (AP)
The logo of the Samsung Electronics Co (Photo: AP) (AP)

Samsung 'definitely can' supply a 5G network to UK, executive says

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 03:45 PM IST Paul Sandle , Reuters

Samsung in active commercial discussions with European operators to supply network equipment, investing its resources in 4G, 5G and 6G rather than legacy technology

UNITED KINGDOM : Samsung Executive Vice President Woojune Kim said the company was in active commercial discussions with European operators to supply network equipment, and was investing its resources in 4G, 5G and 6G rather than legacy technology.

"The one thing that is a challenge for Samsung entering the UK or European market is more related to request for single RAN technology, or I would say more like 2G, 3G technology, the legacy technology," he told committee of British lawmakers on Thursday.

Asked if Samsung could supply a new 5G network in Britain, he answered, "Yes we can, definitely."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
UK sets to end use of Huawei technology in 5G network

UK sets to end use of Huawei technology in 5G network: Reports

1 min read . 05 Jul 2020
The logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. (AP)

Samsung starts manufacturing smartwatches in India

2 min read . 03:27 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout