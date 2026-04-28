Samsung Electronics may withdraw home appliance and TV sales from China: Report

Samsung Electronics is reportedly planning to withdraw its home appliance and television sales business from China within the year, according to a report by Nikkei. The move reflects growing competitive pressures and shifting market dynamics in the region.

Sources cited in the Nikkei report indicate that Samsung may reach a final decision on discontinuing sales of televisions and home appliances in China as early as the end of April 2026. If implemented, the withdrawal would mark a significant scaling back of Samsung’s direct consumer presence in one of the world’s largest electronics markets.

However, Samsung has not officially confirmed the decision. In a statement, the company emphasized that it routinely reviews its global business structure in response to changing market conditions and stated that no final determination has been made regarding the reported restructuring.

Continued manufacturing presence Despite the potential exit from retail sales, Samsung is expected to maintain its manufacturing operations in China. Existing facilities that produce products such as refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners would continue to operate, primarily serving as export hubs for overseas markets.

Key drivers behind the move The primary factor behind the reported withdrawal is declining price competitiveness. Chinese manufacturers have significantly strengthened their position by offering competitively priced products while simultaneously improving quality standards.

These domestic companies are not only dominating the local market but are also expanding aggressively into international markets, increasing pressure on global brands like Samsung.

Market context China’s consumer electronics and home appliance sectors have become increasingly competitive in recent years. Local brands have leveraged cost advantages, rapid innovation cycles, and strong domestic distribution networks to capture market share from foreign competitors.

Samsung’s potential exit from direct sales highlights broader challenges faced by multinational corporations operating in China, particularly in price-sensitive product categories.

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