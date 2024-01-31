Samsung Electronics' operating profit declines by 34% owing to uneven chip demand
South Korea's most valuable company, Samsung Electronics, has posted a fourth-quarter profit of 2.82 trillion won ($2.1 billion), down 34% from operating profit a year earlier. Samsung Electronics shares fell as much as 1.2% in early morning trading in Seoul on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.